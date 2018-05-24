× St. Louis man sentenced on heroin, cocaine conspiracy charges

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 48-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin in southern Illinois.

According to an October 2016 indictment, Charles C. Thirdkill and Marlon Lee were each charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as a count of unlawful distribution of heroin.

Thirdkill was sentenced to 168 months in prison, five years of supervised parole, and a $2,000 fine.

Thirdkill’s co-defendant, Marlon Lee, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 months in prison.