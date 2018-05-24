Seniors at Metro Academic record one of the highest ACT averages in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A high school in the St. Louis Public School District has one of the highest ACT averages in the state.

Metro Academic Classical High School seniors have an overall average score of 27.1 on the ACT, the exam colleges and universities used to determine admission. The highest score one can earn on the ACT is a 36.

That impressive mark could lead to life-changing opportunities for seniors heading to college. The students attending the magnet school earned nearly $13 million in college scholarships.