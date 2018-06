ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found outside a home in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue. Homicide detectives are on the scene.

There are many investigators on the scene. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s calls for service website says an evidence technician unit was requested.

It is unclear what led to the man’s death. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.