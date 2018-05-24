Man shot and killed near major Jennings intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The sound of gunfire sent people scrambling at a busy St. Louis County intersection Thursday. When the shooting stopped, they found a man dead inside his pickup truck.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Hwy. 367 and Jennings Station Road, where Jennings borders Bellefontaine Neighbors.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Relatives say they do not want retaliation. Instead, they urge people to come forward and help police bring the killer to justice after such a brazen act of violence, with bullets flying as people were driving by or perhaps going to the bank, gas station, and nearby stores that surround the intersection.

“We heard a lot of shots, yeah,” said Mike Udo, who works nearby. “After hearing the shots, I stepped outside to see what was going on. I had no idea where the shots were coming from. Then I saw people running toward the intersection…standing and looking at what was going on.”

“That’s bad. It’s still on my mind. What happened, it worries me. It could have happened to anybody,” said Jackson Morris, who knew the victim as a frequent customer of the nearby store where Morris works.

There are several surveillance cameras at the neighboring business. Police are checking to see if they captured anything that may solve the crime.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). You may get a reward and you don’t have to leave your name.