× Former St. Louis-area resident pleads guilty to Denver pipe bomb threat

DENVER, Colo. – A man from the St. Louis area pleaded guilty Wednesday on charges tied to a pipe bomb threat at a Denver hotel.

The US Attorney’s Office in Denver said Adam Hayat pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing unregistered firearms. He’ll be sentenced August 14, 2018.

Prosecutors said Hayat was staying at the Sheraton Hotel in Denver in February 2017. Hotel staffers contacted Denver police to report suspicious activity. Police arrived at Hayat’s hotel room and found pipe bomb-making materials.

The bomb squad was called in to remove the suspicious devices.

Hayat was no longer in Denver at the time, though. He flew to Los Angeles earlier and was arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport.

Hayat grew up in suburban St. Louis and served as a United States Marine. The Riverfront Times reported in 2011 that Hayat took part in a protest over the backlog of Veterans Affairs disability claims.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in 2011, Hayat asked then-Congressman Russ Carnahan for help with processing disability claims for post-traumatic stress disorder and Gulf War syndrome.