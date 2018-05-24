× Family, United Airlines settle over dog’s death

The family whose dog died on a United Airlines flight in March has reached a settlement with the carrier, the family attorney and the airline said Thursday.

The 10-month-old French bulldog named Kokito was inside an overhead bin on Flight 1284 from Houston to New York after a flight attendant told the passenger to put it there.

When the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport, the dog was dead.

The financial details of the settlement are confidential as part of the agreement, according to Evan Oshan, the attorney representing the Catalina Robledo family.

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the airline began a comprehensive review of its animal transport policy and is collaborating with American Humane to improve its practices. That group works to ensure the safety of animals.

“We are deeply sorry for this tragic accident and have worked with the Robledo family to reach a resolution,” Hobart said.

As a result of the incident, New York state Sen. Marisol Alcantara, a Manhattan Democrat, crafted legislation entitled Kokito’s Law — a new pet passenger bill of rights.

Alcantera is the prime sponsor of the legislation, a measure is now in the state Senate Consumer Protection Committee.

Among the proposals in the legislation are banning the placement of pets in overhead storage compartments.