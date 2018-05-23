× Woman arrested for fatal accident involving 7-year-old

ST. LOUIS – A woman wanted for running over and killing a 7-year-old boy in April 2017 is finally in police custody.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Jamaica Jackson with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Demond Moorehead.

Court documents allege Jackson was picking up speed as she ran through a stop sign in the 300 block of Schirmer Street and ran over Demond, who was on his bicycle. Demond was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said Jackson was doing 36 mph in a 25 mile per hour zone while driving on a suspended license; a nearby surveillance camera captured the incident.

Analysis from a police accident reconstruction expert found Jackson must have accelerated near the vehicle’s full capacity and that surveillance video showed she did not apply her brakes.

More than a year passed before she was charged with a crime.

Jackson turned herself in at the urging of U.S. Marshals, authorities said.

Moorehead’s loved ones said they understood Jackson did not intend to end Demond’s life. Still, her surrender was a step toward justice at last, they said.

“I don’t hold no hate toward her,” said Moorehead’s uncle, Johnny Phillips. “Demond…there is nothing we can do about that. Demond always will be … a part of us.”

A judge set Jackson’s bond at $250,000 cash-only. She faces up to four years in prison if convicted.