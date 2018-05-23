Teen surrenders for role in deadly accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis teen has surrendered to authorities exactly 13 months after she allegedly ran over a boy on his bike while driving on a suspended license.

Jamaica Jackson, 18, turned herself in at the urging of U.S. Marshals, authorities said.

She’s charged with 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The news has Demond Moorehead’s family fighting tears again.

Moorehead, 7, was riding his bike near Minnesota and Schirmer in South St. Louis, April 23, 2017.

Court documents say Jackson was picking up speed as she ran through a stop sign and hit Moorehead. It was still daylight.

Analysis from a police accident reconstruction expert found Jackson must have accelerated near the vehicle’s full capacity and that surveillance video showed she did not apply her brakes.

More than a year passed before she was charged with a crime.

Moorehead’s loved ones said they understood Jackson did not intend to end Demond’s life.

Still, her surrender was a step toward justice, at last, they said.

“I don’t hold no hate toward her,” said Moorehead’s uncle, Johnny Phillips. Demond…there is nothing we can do about that. Demond always will be … a part of us,” he said fighting tears.

“I’m relieved. I can have peace of my mind now, knowing this person is behind bars…I told Demond this time we have justice. You can rest in peace, son,” said Moorehead’s mother, Johnika Davis.

Jackson is jailed on $250,000 cash only bond.

She faces up to 4 years in prison if convicted.

She’s also charged with bashing a woman’s car with a ball bat in another case from March 2018. It carries the same penalty: up to 4 years in prison.