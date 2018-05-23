Piazza to be built in the heart of The Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A big addition is coming to the Hill neighborhood in South St Louis. A piazza is going to be built in the heart of the Italian American community. You will find piazzas all over Italy. They are an open-air gathering place that is usually located next to the neighborhood church. It's a place where people gather after a church or neighborhood celebration. It is a place to relax, talk and soak up the sun.

Now St Louis is getting its own piazza right across from St. Ambrose Church and School on Marconi. It is a vacant lot right now but it will have open-air green space, benches, landscaping, granite walkways, chess tables and at the center, a huge Italian fountain. The Imo family bought the lot and donated it to the nonprofit building the piazza.

St. Ambrose school will also use the piazza for school events and classes.

No tax dollars will be used to build the piazza. The $1.5 million-dollar project is being funded by private donations.