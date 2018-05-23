× Arrest made in Alton double murder

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday for the murder of two Alton men earlier this week.

The Alton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on May 21, inside a home in the 3100 block of Lawn Street in the Alton Acres neighborhood.

Police found two men shot to death — 30-year-old Elijah Ingram and 28-year-old Derrick Vaughn. Neighbors reported seeing two people running from the area after the shooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated that evening to assist with the investigation.

Authorities identified Vincent Gordon as a suspect in the case and took him into custody on May 23.

Gordon was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He was jailed on a $5 million cash-only bond.