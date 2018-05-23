16-year-old killed in crash in De Soto, driver arrested for DWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. – A 16-year-old was killed and a recent De Soto High School grad was arrested following a collision overnight.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at 11:55 p.m. on S. 2nd Street at Amvets Drive.

A 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling north on S. 2nd Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 1995 Chevrolet 1500. The Alero spun out and struck a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had been parked along the road.

"I was getting ready and I heard a crash and I knew something bad had happened. I saw a car that had smashed into my car and I heard people screaming," said the owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

One of the passengers in the Alero, identified as Lillian Flath, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:10 a.m. The other teenagers in the vehicle were airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis, respectively.

"The De Soto police saw a suspicious vehicle. They attempted to make contact with that vehicle and (the driver) sped away before he could reach it,” said Trooper Dallas Johnson, Missouri State Highway Patrol. “The 2003 Oldsmobile Alero that was traveling northbound. It failed to stop at a stop sign. It came into the path of a pick-up truck and stuck the side of the truck, that struck another car parked on the street."

All three teenagers in the Alero were wearing their seatbelts, state police said.

Police identified the driver of the Alero as 18-year-old Anthony Santiago, a 2018 graduate of De Soto High School. Santiago was charged with assault, involuntary manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

The superintendent of the De Soto School District said his heart goes out to the victim's family and it's always tragic when something like this happens.