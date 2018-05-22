Planes are using some new flight patterns around Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Pilots have been using some new flight patterns as they come in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Most planes have always come in on the north side of Hwy 70 where the airport is located with a straight shot at the runway. Now people who live on the south side of Hwy 70 have noticed a lot more airplanes flying over their homes.

Rebecca Wegman lives in Overland about two miles due south of Lambert. She said for about a month planes have been flying low over her home shaking the walls. Wegman said she has lived in her home for 17 years and has never heard planes like that. She said she bought the home because it was quiet and not in the path of air traffic.

A spokesperson for the FAA said, “There has been no change in usage patterns. There have been some changes in the frequency of runway use due to runway construction and wind patterns.”

Lori Reed lives on the north side of Hwy 70 and said she has noticed less plane activity over her home. Wegman hopes this is a temporary change otherwise she will be putting her house up for sale.