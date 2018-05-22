Park Hills city leaders estimate more homes, businesses will report flood damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK HILLS, Mo. - Park Hills city officials are still in disbelief over a flash flooding event that dumped seven inches of rain on some parts of the city in about one hour.

“It was weird to be quite honest,” said Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland. “Part of the town didn’t get hardly any flooding at all and the other part just got nailed.”

McFarland estimated that 40 homes and 14 businesses were flooded. He expects that number to grow as more people report damage.

McFarland said the surface of the city’s recently renovated ball fields was washed away and would need to be repaired. Three sections of rail lines were washed away in the area and street crews were busy making repairs.

“The force of the water literally picked up you know hunks of asphalt the size of a pickup truck and lifted it up and washed it away,” said McFarland. “It’s just amazing what the force of the water can do.”

Some parents expressed concerns over school bus drivers trying to drive through flash flooding. School district officials said they unaware of any drivers putting children in danger. McFarland said the district did a good job delaying some routes until roads were safe.

“I have to commend the superintendent and the assistant superintendent for working with us and getting the kids out of harm’s way,” he said.

McFarland praised city employees for responding quickly and said because the damage was isolated flood victims would not qualify for federal assistance. He said the city will soon establish a bulk trash pickup day for anyone needing to dispose of items damaged by flood waters.