Wineries are looking for ways to stand out as they strive to attract new customers. This has led to the development of augmented reality technology, creating a sort of “living wine label” that people can watch via their smartphones. Tim Irwin, a living wine labels ambassador, joins KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss augmented reality and how it can help the wine industry.
New technology creates living wine labels to attract customers’ eyeballs
-
Apple announces group FaceTime at tech summit
-
Walmart is popping the cork on its own private label wine
-
Anamorphic artwork to be on display at the Science Center
-
Tabasco celebrates 150th anniversary with high-end ‘champagne of pepper sauce’
-
Margaritaville – The Cookbook
-
-
Teaching children the value of failing and trying again
-
C3 Fitness – Core fusion workout
-
C3 Fitness – Plank workout
-
How to support your infant’s mental health
-
Wine vs. Beer Dinner at Edgewild
-
-
Monday Mascot – Gambit
-
C3 Fitness – Exercises to get you back into training after a long break
-
Monday Mascot – Charlie Brown