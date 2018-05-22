Man charged with felony stalking is returned to jail days after being released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, IL. - A 19-year-old man charged with felony stalking is back behind bars just days after being released from jail. According to Chris Hitzmann, the Monroe County State's Attorney, Jared M. Franke, returned to the subdivision where the alleged victim lives. Court documents said the teen has also made threats against Columbia High School.

According to court documents, the stalking took place in the Country Crossing subdivision and documents said the teen followed a young woman home. Investigators said it happened last fall.

Investigators say the teen went to the subdivision again, it's a "hot zone" according to his electronic monitoring device. The Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office said the GPS monitor Franke was wearing has a two-way radio on it, so when entering a hot zone, a human operator on the other side would contact him and tell him to leave the zone immediately. They said the siren didn’t go off because Franke left the zone so fast. However, because he entered, it is a probation violation.

Franke is being held on a $250,000 bond.