Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Alton IL

ALTON, IL – There's a reward of up to $5,000 in an Alton double murder case.

The Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate.

Police say 28-year-old Derrick Vaughn and 30-year-old Elijah Ingram were gunned down around 10:30 p.m. Monday night in a home in the Alton Acres housing complex. Both men leave behind young children.

Witnesses saw 2 people running from the scene.

Investigators are reviewing video from surveillance cameras posted throughout the complex.

They say this was not a random act.

“It`s so close to where I`m at. It could have been my kids. It could have been any one of these little kids out here. People are not valuing life anymore. It`s just sad,” said Vanity Lavender friend of a victim.

If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward. At 866-371-TIPS (8477).