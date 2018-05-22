× Greitens pulled over for speeding last week

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was pulled over last week for speeding while running a personal errand in Warren County.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 18 in Truesdale, Missouri, which is about seven miles from Greitens’ vacation home in Innsbrook.

A spokesman for the governor said Greitens was driving to a drugstore to buy replacement medicine and was driving 41 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone.

The governor was not given a ticket. The spokesman said it was a “friendly interaction” between the governor and the officer.