Greitens invasion of privacy case continued to July 2

ST. LOUIS - The defense team for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is speaking out on the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider whether an invasion of privacy case should be refiled against the governor.

That came after a brief court appearance Tuesday morning at the Carnahan Courthouse in the second case against Greitens. The initial appearance lasted only a couple of minutes in the felony computer tampering case against Governor Greitens.

The case was continued until July 2.

The matter is still before a grand jury and no decision has been made yet.

If an indictment is handed down, Greitens himself could appear in court on July 2. Jack Garvey, a former judge and now an attorney for Greitens, was the only member of the defense team in court Tuesday morning.

Another former judge, Robert Dierker, who now works in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, was the only prosecutor there.

Governor Greitens was not present in court.

On Monday, Judge Rex Burlison appointed the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker as a special prosecutor to review the invasion of privacy case.

When St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner agreed to dismiss that case last week, she said she was interested in finding a special prosecutor to consider refiling it.

Judge Burlison granted her request after meetings with attorneys on both sides of the case.

In an order, Burlison said Gardner’s office would be barred from any further involvement in the case except to serve as witnesses.

Baker will now decide whether there is enough evidence to refile the invasion of privacy charge against the governor.

Gardner praised Baker, calling her an experienced prosecutor who is not afraid to tackle difficult cases.

Garvey also seemed satisfied with Baker’s appointment, saying the defense welcomes another look at the case separate from Gardner’s office.

Baker has until June 11 to refile the invasion of privacy case. That is when the statute of limitations expires.

Garvey says the defense is asking for a special prosecutor in the computer tampering case as well.

Garvey tells us Baker could feasibly handle both cases.