Missing O’Fallon, Illinois man found dead in Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An O’Fallon, Illinois man was found dead Monday after going missing over the weekend in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Little Rock Police Department located the body of 28-year-old Brennan Willis in the Arkansas River. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Willis was visiting the area for a friend's wedding in Little Rock. He was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, heading out of his hotel for an evening jog.

The family drove in from Illinois for a friend’s wedding Saturday night. Brennen’s brother said they debated going to a bar after the ceremony but never did. Instead, Brennen went on a run.

Willis’ mother said she received a phone call from him about an hour later and he said he was jogging.

Pictures posted on Brennen’s Snapchat show he was outside Robinson Theater and along the Broadway Street Bridge heading towards north Little Rock. The family’s calls and texts went unanswered.

Five of Brennen's coworkers at the O'Fallon Parks and Recreation Department had traveled to Little Rock to help with the search. He'd been with the department since 2009, performing seasonal, part-time work.

The folks at parks and rec said they're shocked and saddened.

"We are a small family within the City of O'Fallon in the Parks and Rec Department, so we're his work family and we lost one of our own today and it's a tough time," said Mary Jean Hutchison, director of the O'Fallon Parks and Recreation Department. "Our heart goes out to this family. They are part of the O'Fallon community. His mother is a teacher here, so it's tough times for the City of O'Fallon."