Gardner barred from involvement in any future Greitens case

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Circuit judge has barred St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from having any involvement in legal matters involving Governor Eric Greitens if invasion of privacy charges are refiled.
According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gardner agreed to have a special prosecutor review evidence.
Going forward, Gardner's only involvement would be as a potential witness. The governor's defense team has said she would be called as a witness if they went to trial.
In the meantime, the St. Louis Circuit Court named Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to lead the investigation and potential retrial. Baker's office released the following statement Monday afternoon:
I was informed today by the Circuit Court in St. Louis, MO., that my office was named as special prosecutor in the Gov. Greitens' case. I quickly assembled a team of prosecutors and other staff to begin our process to review this matter.
No elected official relishes involvement in such difficult matters as an investigation of criminal wrongdoing by another official, but we also understand our duty.
I directed my staff that we will go about our review of this case as we review any case. It will be thorough and our decisions, as I have stated before, will be made without fear or favor.
We will need to work as quickly as possible. We do not know what the result of the review will be. But let me stress that this review will be based solely on the evidence. Politics, affiliations or other matters beyond the evidence will not play a role.
My office has prosecuted many similar cases and has experienced prosecutors, victim advocates and others who can assist. I will be involved in directing the review. My office will not comment about this case or the review until it has been completed. I ask that everyone respect the privacy of witnesses and victims in this case.
I will not agree to interviews or answer other questions at this time.