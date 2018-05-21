Gardner barred from involvement in any future Greitens case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Circuit judge has barred St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from having any involvement in legal matters involving Governor Eric Greitens if invasion of privacy charges are refiled.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Gardner agreed to have a special prosecutor review evidence.

Going forward, Gardner's only involvement would be as a potential witness. The governor's defense team has said she would be called as a witness if they went to trial.

In the meantime, the St. Louis Circuit Court named Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to lead the investigation and potential retrial. Baker's office released the following statement Monday afternoon: