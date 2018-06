ST. LOUIS, MO – Scary moments in a home in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood Monday. Two potential investors were inside the abandoned home in the 4900 block of Leahy when the stairwell collapsed, sending them into the basement and into two feet of standing water.

The St. Louis Fire Department rescued both. One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A representative from the Building Division also responded to the scene.

