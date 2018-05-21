Family of young boy say former vice principal accused of sexual misconduct was his mentor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO - A shocking allegation out of Sainte Genevieve on Monday night.

A trusted vice principal is accused of having sex with a former student.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Elizabeth Giesler who was a vice principal at Ste. Genevieve Junior High School faces multiple charges including statutory rape and sodomy.

The sexual encounter allegedly happened back in April during an off-campus event.

The boy’s dad, who spoke exclusively with Fox 2 said that Giesler was someone the family trusted.

“She talked to us about my son and what she can do for him, through life like give him a better life because he’s a good football player so she was going to make sure he got on the right path,” the father said, who remained unnamed to protect the young boy’s identity.

The father said that Giesler has known his son since he was in the 6th grade. The boy is now in the 9th grade at Ste. Genevieve High School.

“She took advantage of him,” the dad said, “she manipulated him because she knew what she was doing.”

The family said that the boy is currently in protective custody of the state and could be held for up to 90 days.

“I thought she was a really nice person,” said the boy’s grandmother, “and I thought she was really going to do something for my grandson, but yeah she was doing something for him alright.”

Giesler bonded out on Friday from the Ste. Genevieve County jail.