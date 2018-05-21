Enterprise awarded naming rights of Blues arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The home of the Blues received a new name Monday morning. Scottrade Center will now be known as Enterprise Center after Enterprise Rent-A-Car purchases naming rights.

Artist renderings of the new signage were unveiled along with the official new name for the arena at 10 a.m.

The Scottrade Center was first called the Kiel Center when it opened back in 1994. It then became the Savvis Center from 2000 until 2006, it has been the Scottrade Center ever since.

There were plans for the building to be named the Td Ameritrade Center after it was announced the Td Ameritrade bought Scottrade back in October 2016. Td Ameritrade officials announced that they would not pursue that name change.