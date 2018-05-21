County Council votes down proposed trash transfer station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The St. Charles County Council voted down a proposed plan that would allow a new trash transfer station near the Family Arena Monday night. The decision against the proposal was unanimous.

Dozens of residents came out for the meeting and told Fox 2 they left feeling relieved about the decision.

The facility would have been built on an eight-acre piece of land. Residents were concerned about the odor, debris, and noise that would come from the transfer station. They said they were also concerned their property values would take a hit, so they signed petitions against the plan.

Prior to Monday night’s meeting, The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend that the council reject the proposal.