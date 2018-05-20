Thousands of runners ‘Make Tracks Through the Zoo’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Sunday, the Saint Louis Zoo hosted the 33rd annual Make Tracks through the Zoo presented by St. Louis Children's Hospital.

This year, for the first time ever, participants had a chance to run through the world-class Saint Louis Zoo! The event was sold out, with a record number of 4,700 registered participants.

Prior to the start of the race, a nurse from the St. Louis Children's Hospital sang the National Anthem and the hospital’s Young Athlete Center which lead the group with stretched prior to the kids’ races.

The course took runners and walkers past some of the zoo’s most scenic features, including the antelope and giraffe habitats, Historic Hill, Centene Grizzly Ridge and more. Participants received a disposable timing chip for more accurate results.

Children ages 7-12 participated in the half-mile Kid’s Cub Crawl fun run. Children ages 6 and under participated in the quarter-mile fun run. All ages can participated in a timed and competitive one-mile race.

All races got underway near The Living World at the corner of Art Hill and Government Drive. After the race, St. Louis Children's Hospital held the Just Like You at the Zoo activities that teach children why it's important for people, and zoo animals to take care of their bodies. Children can collect animal cards at four stations throughout the zoo and win a prize after the cards are collected.

New this year, registrants signed up to be a “virtual runner” and support the zoo from afar.

Proceeds help support the conservation efforts of the Saint Louis Zoo at home and around the world