3 killed and 2 injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County.
Troopers say they received a call at 1:45 a.m. Saturday and so far it appears as though a boat struck a rock bluff while traveling upstream. Three people have died and two others were transported to hospitals.
All of the victims were from Kansas; Hailey Hochanadel, 21, from Olathe, Joseph Lemark, 23, of Overland and Daniel Lewis, 24, of Overland were pronounced dead at the scene.
22-year-old Hayden Frazier and 21-year-old Ashley Lamb were injured in the accident, and have been transported to hospitals in southwest Missouri.
The accident remains under investigation.