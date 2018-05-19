× 3 killed and 2 injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County.

Troopers say they received a call at 1:45 a.m. Saturday and so far it appears as though a boat struck a rock bluff while traveling upstream. Three people have died and two others were transported to hospitals.

All of the victims were from Kansas; Hailey Hochanadel, 21, from Olathe, Joseph Lemark, 23, of Overland and Daniel Lewis, 24, of Overland were pronounced dead at the scene.

22-year-old Hayden Frazier and 21-year-old Ashley Lamb were injured in the accident, and have been transported to hospitals in southwest Missouri.

The accident remains under investigation.

UPDATE — Boat Crash on Lake of the Ozarks: A third victim was recovered by MSHP Divers at 1114am. Further information and identities will be posted to our online reports once families are notified. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 19, 2018