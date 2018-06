Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Harbor Lights clothing drive and Civil War Ball are just two of the events designed to teach Jerry Cannon’s eighth-grade students the importance of compassion, kindness, and respect. Jerry was recently awarded $500 from Weber Chevrolet due to the example he sets for Wentzville Middle School.

Jerry, along with the parent who nominated him, joined us Friday, May 18 to receive his Tools For Teachers award.