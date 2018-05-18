The St. Louis regional March for Babies is this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Premature birth is the biggest contributor to infant death in the United States. Missouri has a pre-term birth rate of more than 10 percent and St Louis' pre-term birth rate is more than 13 percent.

The March of Dimes fights for the health of all babies by supporting research, leading programs, as well as providing education and advocacy.

This year's St. Louis regional March for Babies is Saturday, May 19, 2018. Participants arrive for registration starting at 8:00am and the walk starts at 9:00am. The event is at Queeny Park located at 550 Weidman Road, St. Louis, Mo 63011

For more information, visit marchforbabies.org/event/stlouismo.