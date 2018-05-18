State legislature starts potential impeachment session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – All eyes on the special session as Missouri lawmakers work to determine whether embattled Governor Eric Greitens should be impeached.

Earlier it was just the procedural proceedings, not necessarily going into the meat of it all. So they gaveled out to take a vote on the special session.

Lawmakers on both sides are opening the month-long special session to decide whether to try and impeach the Republican governor for various allegations of misconduct.

Now this comes after St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner dropped a felony charge earlier this week, accusing Greitens of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in 2015.

“I think his way out is to resign. I think you know as you have seen in other states you know when there’s this much trouble there’s usually a resignation,” said Rep. Stacey Newman (D-Richmond Heights). “To me, that would be the honorable thing to do because, again, we’ve had no explanation as legislators on some of the evidence that we are coming up with.”

Lawmakers will also be looking into whether Greitens misused a charity donor list for political fundraising and committed other campaign finance violations.

But how will this work?

The full House committee would come back with a recommendation or articles of impeachment and then there would be a trial in the Senate.

For the full House to recommend to impeach him, it’ll take a simple majority.

“I felt like we had some of the members had gone into a predetermined sort of a if we are going to impeach it was when and I think that whole narrative has changed to let’s get the facts before that impeachment even gets mentioned and that’s what I’m most glad about,” said Rep. Craig Redman (R-Montecello).

The House special committee the committee that is investigating will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. All the hearings will be open and public.