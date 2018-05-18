Police Memorial Breakfast honors fallen St. Louis City officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - The 32nd Annual Memorial Breakfast was held Friday morning (May 18) to pay tribute to St. Louis Police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Breakfast honors the 165 St. Louis Police officers killed in the line of duty between 1863 and 2011. The event was held the Grand Ballroom of the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis with an estimated 1,100 people in attendance.

The ceremony began with the St. Louis Police honor guard and the St. Louis County Police Department Pipes and Drums. Families of fallen officers were recognized, and the crowd responded with a standing ovation. A symbolic ceremony followed.

The event was hosted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis City, and the St. Louis Police Foundation. Judge Jimmie Edwards, Director of Public Safety for the city, served as the keynote speaker. Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Lyda Krewson also addressed the crowd.

To conclude the event, a video was shown to pay tribute to the fallen officers and the families they left behind. The families of fallen officers were each presented with a personalized memorial badge.