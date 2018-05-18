Local students react to Texas high school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Even miles away, the pain is felt in students right here in St. Louis.

The thought of going to school to get an education and not making it home isn’t sitting well with some students.

Her name is Farheen Khan and she’s a freshman at a private school in St. Peters.

She found out about the Texas school shooting after she says her English stopped in the middle of a lesson and delivered the news.

Instantly, she tells me her heart felt the pain like it happened in her school’s hallway.

It’s that feeling she says is happening all too often.

“I don’t know why taking the lives of teenagers isn’t enough,” Khan said. “But it’s time for people to realize that children lives are more important than our guns."