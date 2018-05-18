× Double shooting leaves one woman dead outside Georgia high school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – One woman was killed Friday night following a shooting outside a high school in an Atlanta suburb.

Police in Clayton County, Georgia are investigating the shooting, which took place near Mt. Zion High School. There was a graduation ceremony happening across the street at the county performing arts center.

One woman was shot multiple times and died at the scene, another adult was shot in the leg, and a pregnant female was knocked over during the commotion.