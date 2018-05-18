Belleville’s ‘Art on the Square’ preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - It's become a Belleville tradition -- Art on the Square.

First started in 2002, it's quickly become one of the finest art fairs in the nation. And for the art fans and artists, a little rain isn't going to spoil this event. That's because they're prepared with raincoats, tents, and tarps to keep everything dry.

Each year 800 to 1,000 artists apply for this show. This year, 95 artists and their booths are located around the downtown square in Belleville.

More than $30,000 in prize money will be awarded. It's considered one of the top shows in the nation to attend or find artwork. Since they began more than a million dollars in art has been purchased here. The City of Belleville puts on the event.

Art on the Square

Downtown Belleville, Illinois

Friday until 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.