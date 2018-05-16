St. Louis police chief says department will investigate perjury complaints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Wednesday his department would "thoroughly investigate perjury complaints against the private investigator hired by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office in the Governor Eric Greitens case.

The investigation may take a while as the department is still gathering information. Hayden said it’s moving forward without predetermined ideas.

On Tuesday, Greitens' defense attorneys, Ed Dowd and Scott Rosenblum, walked into police headquarters to file a police report alleging lies by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s chief investigator, William Don Tisaby.

Tisaby allegedly lied, then later invoked his right against self-incrimination while refusing to answer dozens of questions about his investigation into Governor Greitens. Prosecutors dismissed that privacy invasion case against the governor on Monday.

St. Louis police agreed to investigate the perjury allegations.

Chief John Hayden spoke about the wealth of investigative materials.

"I believe it’s still coming in and what we’ll do is pour through it. We don’t have a predetermined idea about what’s in the documents but I can tell you this: we’ll look through it pretty thoroughly,” he said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that it’s not concerned because there’s no evidence of illegal activity, rather the office claims its investigator was mistaken and confused.