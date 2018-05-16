× Police search for suspects in Hyde Park shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men in connection with a shooting overnight in the Hyde Park neighborhood of north city.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting occurred before 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of Ferry Street.

Police found the victim, a 21-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim told investigators he ran out of gas in the middle of the streets when two men in a silver Kia Optima pulled up next to him and asked what he was doing. The victim told the men he ran out of gas but lived in the neighborhood.

The two men got out of the Kia and began shooting at the victim, who left his vehicle and ran home to call police, Woodling said.

Investigators described the first suspect as an African-American man with a heavy build, around 26 or 27 years of age, with a dark complexion, a mohawk haircut, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. The second suspect was described as an African-American man in a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.