Loop Trolley delayed till late spring

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - There are many things thriving in the Delmar Loop like the music, food and people. But there’s one thing that is still missing – The Loop Trolley.

“We moved here three years ago when it started and we’re moving out it’s still not here,” visitor Kiki Arechiga said.

It’s the $51 million-dollar express train that everyone has been waiting to come driving down the tracks, but it’s not seeming to ever leave the station.

“I’ve seen a few test and that’s about it,” shopper Alex McFadden said.

Every once in a while, Loop visitors see engineers testing the trolley, but no passengers are taking the ride.

Developers are hoping to get it up and running sometime late-spring.

“I think I saw one on the road the other day so that was a good sign,” musician Katryn Dierksen said.

When it is time for all to come aboard, the trolley will cost between $2 to $5 dollars and it will initially be running on reduced hours.

With that in mind, visitors are hoping the new attraction lives up to the anticipation.

“I’m ready for it to be here. It needs to come like now,” visitor Courtney Galloway said.