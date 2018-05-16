8 McKinley high school student graduate with dual-degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Public School District students are making history. They are the first in the district to graduate with a high school diploma and a college degree on the same night. Sixty students are enrolled in a unique program called Early College Academy. It allows juniors to take high school and college courses at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park simultaneously, free of charge.

Twenty-five students graduated from the program this year, including eight from Mckinley Classical Leadership Academy. The students faced tremendous struggles including homelessness, but they didn't let their challenges prevent them from accomplishing their goals of earning a high school diploma and an associate's degree. The students earned full scholarships to universities across the country, including highly selective schools.