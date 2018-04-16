Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Raven!

Raven is two-years-old and came to the APA from the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center in Olivette as an unclaimed stray. Raven is only 35 pounds and could definitely put on a little more weight to be healthy. Raven started off shy but quickly turned into a cuddle-bug who loves get rubs and hugs. She'd make a great couch buddy after going on a nice, long walk!

If you want to adopt Raven, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.