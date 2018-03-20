Grant’s Farm in mourning after death of beloved elephant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tuesday was a day of mourning at Grant’s Farm in South St. Louis County. Bud, a 34-year-old African Elephant, died over the weekend from a respiratory infection.

Bud had delighted visitors to Grant’s Farm sine 1986.

In 2014, when Fox 2's Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were doing a live shot from Grant's Farm and talking with Angie Devouse, the animal curator at Grant's Farm, Bud showed off his friendliness.

Bud was very friendly around people, even participated in a marriage proposal by holding up a sign that read "will you marry me?"

Anheuser-Busch released a statement saying their veterinarian team made a preliminary determination that Bud died over the weekend of a respiratory infection He had been getting weekly checkups and had shown no signs of infection.

Veterinarians and independent animal health experts are keeping a close eye on the rest of the elephants and conducting tests to confirm the type of infection Bud had and whether other animals may have to be put on antibiotics.

Anheuser-Busch said no one from the company was available for an on-camera interview, but issued the following statement:

“The health of the animals here is of the utmost importance and they are keeping a close eye on their other elephants including another elephant mickey, who is living with a brain tumor but is vibrant."

The company goes on to say that Mickey and the other elephants at Grant's Farm will greatly miss Bud.