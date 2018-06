Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An early morning shooting briefly shut down a section of the Martin Luther King Bridge. Around 4:30 a.m., St. Louis city police received a call for 'shots fired'. When they arrived on the bridge, they discovered an abandoned car with bullet holes in the westbound lane.

The road was shut down as police investigated.

There is no report of victims or suspects.

The bridge has re-opened in both directions.