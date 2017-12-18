St. Louis Lambert Airport website goes down after outages in Atlanta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The massive power outage at the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta has had a ripple effect at airports across the country, including St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Delta has its largest hub in Atlanta at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where the outage happened. Delta has reportedly canceled 300 flights Monday, most of them early morning arriving flights into Hartsfield.

Lambert spokesperson Jeff Lea said three Delta morning departures from Lambert to Atlanta were canceled.

A couple of arrivals from Atlanta on Southwest were also delayed.

Earlier Monday morning, travelers were lined up at the Delta counter, some of whom were coping with flight cancelations from the day prior. A total of 14 flights at Lambert were canceled Sunday because of the Atlanta outage.

Passengers who had Lambert flights were frustrated but taking it in stride because there was nothing they could do about it. They said Delta gave them hotel vouchers for last night and rebooked them onto other flights.

The power at Hartsfield-Jackson went out around 1 p.m. Sunday after a fire at an underground electrical facility. The outage lasted nearly 11 hours.

The impact on air travel was massive. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,200 flights were canceled into and out of Atlanta on Sunday. Those problems continued Monday as airlines catch up.

Another issue complicating matters at Lambert is that the airport website was down for about two hours Monday morning, preventing passengers from checking the status of their flights online for a while. The site came back up just before 7:30 a.m.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the website here at Lambert to crash earlier in the morning.