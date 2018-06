This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS - Tamara Keefe with Clementine's Creamery talks about the celebration they have planned for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16th, at both their Clayton and Lafayette Square locations. For more information visit: http://www.clementinescreamery.com/ Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email