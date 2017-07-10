Major Case Squad activated after shooting on I-44 in Webster Groves

Posted 4:36 pm, July 10, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after an argument at a gas station ended in a shooting on I-44 in Webster Groves.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the incident began at a convenience store near Six Flags. People in two vehicles at a gas station got into a heated argument. The vehicles continued eastbound down I-44 and the shooting occurred at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near the Berry Road and the Big Bend Blvd. overpasses.

Police shut down lanes of I-44 during their investigation.

“One vehicle fired multiple shots into another vehicle. At least two people were shot. Three people were taken to the hospital,” said Lt. David Wolf, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

“We do know we have reason to believe this is not random, that they may have known each other, but this is not a random shooting,” Wolf said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

“It’s absolutely out of control. Nowhere that you go is safe,” said Barb O’Leary, a Webster Groves resident. “I feel very safe in this area and when it’s that close to my house, I think, ‘What is going on?’”

The ages, genders, and conditions of the victims have not been released.

“Typically, the Major Case Squad is called in when there is a homicide, but it’s not unusual for them to be requested by an agency in a very serious crime like this," Wolf said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

NOTE:  The original write-up of this story said that one of the victims died.  That is what our source was telling us at the time.  Police have not indicated that anyone has died as a result of this shooting.  This story has been updated to reflect the new information.