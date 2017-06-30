× Fourth of July Weekend Events and Fireworks

ST. LOUIS, MO- Happy Independence Day weekend! Looking for some fun events and fireworks displays?

Multi-Day Celebrations

Fair Saint Louis

Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Art Hill in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO

Saturday, July 1 -135th Annual VP Parade –9:30pm – Downtown St. Louis along Market Street

Sunday – Tuesday, July 2-4

“America’s Biggest Birthday Party” will be centered on Art Hill while improvements to the Arch grounds continue. The event will include headlining concerts and spectacular fireworks each night.

http://www.fairsaintlouis.org/



Webster Groves Community Days

Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Memorial Park at Elm & Glendale, Webster Groves, MO

Admission: Free (Carnival rides, food will cost you)

The Carnival booths and rides will be open Saturday (11am-11pm), Sunday (2pm-11pm), Monday (5pm-11pm), and Tuesday (11am-11pm). The Parade will be held Tuesday, July 4, at 10:00am. Fireworks will be at approximately 9:30pm on both Monday and Tuesday.

http://www.webstergroves.org/194/Community-Days

Riverfest

Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Frontier Park, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 5:00-10:30pm, Sunday-Tuesday: Noon-10:30pm

Celebrate Independence Day weekend in St. Charles. Enjoy great food, a beer garden, live music, carnival rides, and other fun family friendly activities. Parade is Tuesday morning at 10:00am along Main Street. Fireworks show at 9:20pm Monday and Tuesday along the banks of the Missouri River.

http://www.historicstcharles.com/includes/events/Riverfest-2017/1059/



Heritage & Freedom Fest

Date: Sunday-Tuesday, July 2-4 Venue: Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, TR Hughes Blvd., O’Fallon, MO

Sunday: 4:00pm-10:00pm, Monday: 4:00pm-10:30pm, Tuesday: Noon-10:00pm

Celebrate Fourth of July festivities with all the trimmings in O’Fallon. Free concerts will be held Monday and Tuesday nights followed by fireworks. The parade will be Tuesday at 9:30am.

http://www.heritageandfreedomfest.com/schedule



Patriots in the Park – Granite City, IL

Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Wilson Park, Granite City, IL

This weekend long event includes an auto show, carnival with food, live entertainment, rides and ends with a spectacular fireworks display on the 4th. http://www.granitecitygossip.com/2017PatriotsInThePark.html



4th of July Carnival and Fireworks

Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Fairview Park, Centralia, IL

The Carnival runs all weekend long. The Veterans Parade will be at 10am Tuesday on Broadway. Fireworks are at Dusk on the 4th

http://www.centraliail.com/CommunityCalendar/calendar.asp?n=1

National Tom Sawyer Days

Date: Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Venue: Hannibal Historic District and Riverfront, Hannibal, MO

Visitors from all over the world come to experience the history of Hannibal, through the eyes of Mark Twain. Activities include frog jumping, mud volleyball, Tom and Becky Contest, parade, Tomboy Sawyer Contest, 10-kilometer run, arts and crafts show and fireworks launched from the banks of the Mississippi River on the evening of the Fourth.

Full schedule: http://www.hannibaljaycees.org/schedule-of-events-.html



St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 1-4 Venue: Busch Stadium

Vs: Washington Nationals

Saturday: 6:15pm, Sunday: 7:05pm

Vs: Miami Marlins

Monday (Fireworks Night): 6:15pm, Tuesday: 1:15pm

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2017-07

Saturday, July 1, 2017

JB Blast

Venue: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, Jefferson Barracks Park. South St. Louis County

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

Enjoy music under the stars performed by the Air Force Band of Mid-America, Shades of Blues in the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater (Jefferson Barracks Park) and a brilliant fireworks display to celebrate our country’s birth!

http://www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/Events/

Mark Twain Lake Rodeo

Date: Saturday, July 1 Venue: Warren G. See South Spillway, Ralls County, MO

Rodeo events begin at 8 pm

Popular attractions at this annual award-winning rodeo include charging bulls, bucking broncos, clowns, and refreshments. A fireworks display caps the final night.

www.marktwainlakerodeo.org



Waterloo Optimist Club Atv, Truck & Tractor Pull

Date: Saturday, July 1 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm Admission: $5.00 – Kids under 12 are free

https://www.facebook.com/OptimistTruckTractorPullWaterlooIl/



Grafton, IL Fireworks

Along the riverfront – Dusk

http://www.enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/213/fireworks-in-grafton



Carlyle Lake Fireworks Spectacular

Enjoy a full day of live music ending with a Fireworks display shot off from Point 1, which can be viewed by boat over beautiful Carlyle Lake or on the shore at the Dam West and Dam East Recreation Areas. http://carlylelake.com/4th-of-july-dam-jam/

Monday, July 3, 2017



Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Date: Monday, July 3 Venue: Alton Riverfront Amphitheater, Alton, IL

Grounds open at 5pm. The fireworks are set for 9:15 pm.

http://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1639/alton-fireworks-spectacular

Twin Oaks 4th of July

Venue: Twin Oaks Park, Ann Ave, Twin Oaks, MO

Time: 6:00pm-10:00pm

Enjoy a concert followed by fireworks.

http://vil.twin-oaks.mo.us/events-calendar.aspx

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Missouri:

Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival and Fireworks

Venue: Kirkwood Park Time: 7:00-9:30pm

Enjoy live music then fireworks start at dusk.

http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/

4th Of July Celebration, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 6:30-10:00pm Location: Chesterfield, MO

https://www.chesterfield.mo.us/4th-of-july-fireworks-celebration.html



July 4 Party in the Park

Venue: Schroeder Park, Old Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, MO

Time: 6:00-9:00pm

Butch Wax and the Hollywoods concert at 6:00pm with fireworks to follow.

http://www.manchestermo.gov/index

4th of July Celebration

Time: 6pm-10pm Venue: Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Hillsboro, MO

www.jeffersoncountyfair.net

Florissant Independence Day Celebration

Venue: James J. Eagan Civic Center, Florissant, MO

Time: 7:00pm-9:30pm

Festivities begin with an outdoor concert by the Northwinds Concert Band at 7:30pm. Following the concert, there will be fireworks at 9:15 pm.

http://www.florissantmo.com/egov/documents/1496859142_88537.pdf

Eureka July 4th Celebration

Venue: Lions Park, Eureka, MO

Time: 7:00- 10:30pm

http://www.eureka.mo.us/visitors/special-city-wide-events/july-4th/

4th of July Celebration

Hermann, MO –-Riverfront Park – 9:15pm (4pm parade)

http://visithermann.com/event/fourth-july/



Libertyfest

Wentzville, MO -Progress Park – 9:05pm (10am parade)

http://www.wentzvillemo.org/departments/parks_and_recreation/LIBERTYFEST.php



Freedom Celebration

Ste. Genevieve, MO

Time: Noon-9:30pm Venue: Pere Marquette Park

http://www.visitstegen.com/signature-events/



Fourth of July Celebration, Louisiana, Missouri

Fireworks at Dusk on the Riverfront

https://www.facebook.com/LAJuly4th/

Illinois:



Salute to Freedom – Mount Vernon, IL

Mt Vernon Outland Airport- 5:00pm-9:30pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1181592925284539/



Fourth of July Carnival – Steeleville, IL

American Legion Park – 10:00am-10:00pm

Start the day with a 5k and parade and end it with fireworks.

http://www.steeleville.org/events.html



Liberty Bell of the West Celebration

Time: 11am-3pm Venue: Kaskaskia Bell State Historic Site, Kaskaskia, IL

This annual celebration takes place at the site of the Liberty Bell of the West, which was rung when Rogers Clark and his Long Knives captured Kaskaskia on July 4, 1778. A ceremony starts at 12:30 with speakers and the French Colonial Marines from nearby Fort de Chartres.

http://www.greatriverroad.com/stegen/randattract/kaskbell.htm



Godfrey, IL Family Fun Fest with Fireworks

Venue: Glazebrook Park – 5:00pm to 9:30pm

http://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/198/godfrey-family-fun-fest-with-fireworks/14607



Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration

Time: 4pm-10pm Venue: Scheve Park, Mascoutah, IL

http://www.mascoutah.org/



Highland, IL Fireworks

Venue: Glik Park 4:00pm-9:00pm

http://www.highlandil.gov/public_documents/highlandil_parkrec/KRC/Fireworks



Jerseyville, IL Fireworks

Venue: American Legion Hall- 9:30pm

http://jerseyville-il.us/city-events/



Troy, IL Fireworks

Venue: Tri Township Park –Dusk

http://www.tritownshippark.org/events_fireworks

Dupo Picnic in the Park

Dupo Community Park, Dupo, IL

Time: Noon-9:00pm

http://www.villageofdupo.org/events/july-4th-picnic-in-the-park-3