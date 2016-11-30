ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Dr. Mark Hyman is the author of the “Eat Fat, Get Thin Cookbook.” For years, we`ve been told that eating fat causes weight gain and heart disease, thus igniting a war on fat. We are now sicker and fatter than ever. Type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the 1980’s, and researchers estimate that one in three Americans will have diabetes by 2050.

We can no longer afford to be a fat-phobic society, and no one knows this quite as well as renowned physician, health advocate, and author Mark Hyman, MD, whose instant New York Times bestseller Eat Fat, Get Thin debunked the conventional wisdom about fat. It says the key to losing weight and keeping it off is to eat ample amounts of good fats.