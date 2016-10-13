‘Prepare to enter the #BoneZone’ – Ken Bone now has his own t-shirt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - It's official, Ken Bone now has his own t-shirt. The local star at Sunday's presidential debate showed off this shirt on Twitter last night, writing "America, prepare to enter the #BoneZone. My official shirt is available for 1 week."

The shirt is selling for $19.99. There is also a sweatshirt style available for $34.99.

The website includes a note from Ken asking everyone to vote on November 8th regardless of your political affiliation.

Get the shirt here: https://represent.com/kenbone/