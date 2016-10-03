St. Louis area schools increase security after creepy clown threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - In the minds of most, the threat that someone wearing a clown costume and mask will harm you is a hoax. In the Rockwood School District, there were no threats made, but administrators took precautions by putting all security personnel on heightened alert. In some cases like Belleville, Florissant and parts of north St. Louis County, police departments beefed up their coverage particularly during the arrival and departure time for students.

There have been no reports of any strangers on school property or students with actual clown masks. That`s why most school administrators consider this a hoax or a copycat media posting.

Police are taking the matter seriously as well.

"Any type of a threat is very serious and the school districts take it serious. The police department does as well. If we find out who these people are who made the threats they will be dealt with accordingly. Hopefully other students and if they are adults, they won`t try to do it again. There could be criminal charges brought against whoever we find out did this," said Craig Dehart of the Florissant Police Dept.

On Friday a social media posting in the Mehlville District contained a clown figure that had been PhotoShopped into a picture taken of a school parking lot. That is being investigated as well.