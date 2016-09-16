Don`t be dogged by disaster: Tips for keeping pets safe

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Mike Perkins of The Humane Society of Missouri gives the best tips for keeping your pets safe during a disaster.

The Humane Society of Missouri`s Animal Cruelty Task Force knows first-hand what it`s like to see pets exposed to the perils of natural disasters as well as the importance of being prepared.

National Preparedness Month is a great time to put a plan in place for the family, including pets, so all are ready should disaster strike. The Humane Society of Missouri`s animal cruelty task force offers these simple tips, which could be the key to survival:

• Create a plan.

• Make a disaster kit.

• If you evacuate, take your pet.

• Listen for information.

For more information about National Preparedness month and how you and your pet can be prepared during an emergency, visit the Humane Society of Missouri website at www.hsmo.org.