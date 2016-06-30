Unique doughnuts take over The Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) –Doughnuts are getting a makeover at Vincent Van Doughnuts in Clayton.

Vincent Marsden, St. Louis` popular artisanal doughnut maker has opened a shop in The Grove and plans to open a second location with a target date of mid-October.

The new store will offer Vincent Van Doughnut favorites including artisanal doughnuts, pastries, quiches, breakfast sandwiches and local third-wave roaster Sump coffee. But, Marsden promises that there will be some new twists.

Check out more unique doughnut deliciousness at www. vincentvandoughnut.com