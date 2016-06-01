× International soccer match coming to Busch Stadium this August

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Another big international soccer match is coming to Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have anounced that an international pro exhibition game will be played at Busch Stadium this August . This will be the fifth soccer match at Busch Stadium since 2013. The four previous matches have all drawn at least 30,000 fans, two have drawn more than 40,000.

The match will be between Liverpool from England’s Premier League and AS Roma from Italy’s Serie A. Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League last season, but did make it all the way to the finals of the Europa League tournament. AS Roma finished third in Serie A, qualifying for the Champions League event for the second straight year.

The match is scheduled for Monday, August 1.

Tickets go on sale a week from Wednesday, June 8, with prices starting at $38.

Stl Mayor Francis Slay: "thrilled" to have soccer back at Busch Stadium; says St Louis "hotbed" for soccer. pic.twitter.com/8jemWhkpLe — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) June 1, 2016